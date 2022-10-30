Biden to visit Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for COP27, Nov summits

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): US President Joe Biden, as part of his North Africa and Asia visit, will attend the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 in Egypt and other November summits in Cambodia and Indonesia.

On November 11, Biden will attend CoP27 in Egypt. He will attend US-ASEAN and East Asia summit in Cambodia on November 12-13 and will travel to Indonesia for attending the G20 summit from November 13-16.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will visit Egypt, Cambodia, and Indonesia. On November 11th, President Biden will attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt," a White House release said.

At COP27, he will build on the significant work the United States has undertaken to advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, and he will highlight the need for the world to act in this decisive decade.

Apart from Egypt, Biden will also visit Cambodia, and Indonesia as part of his North Africa and Asia visit. The President will then be in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from November 12-13 to participate in the annual US-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit.

In Cambodia, he will reaffirm the United States' "enduring commitment" to Southeast Asia and ASEAN centrality, building on the success of the historic US-SEAN Special Summit in Washington, DC. He will underscore the importance of U.S.-ASEAN cooperation in ensuring security and prosperity in the region, and the well-being of its combined one billion people.



The President will be in Bali, Indonesia from November 13-16 for the G20 Leaders' Summit. In Bali, the President will commend President Joko Widodo's leadership of the G20 and highlight the US commitment to this premier forum for economic cooperation with countries representing more than 80 per cent of the world's GDP.



He will work with G20 partners to address the key challenges such as climate change, the global impact of war on Ukraine, including on energy and food security and affordability, and a range of other priorities important to the global economic recovery, the White House said.



Following Biden's travel in Asia and North Africa, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Bangkok, Thailand to attend the November 18-19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Meeting.

The Vice President's participation will underscore the US commitment to economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and she will outline US goals for our APEC host year in 2023. During her visit to Thailand, the Vice President will engage with Thai leaders and civil society representatives to reaffirm and strengthen the US-Thai Alliance and to discuss cooperation across a range of issues.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also travel to Bangkok and participate in the APEC spousal program among other engagements. The Vice President will then travel to Manila, the Philippines.

In the Philippines, she will meet with government leaders and civil society representatives. Her visit with re-affirm and strengthen the US-Philippines Alliance and underscore the breadth of cooperation as "friends, partners, and allies." The Second Gentleman will also travel to Manila. (ANI)







