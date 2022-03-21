Biden to visit Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis

Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland during his Europe trip to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and impose "severe and unprecedented costs" on Russia for its invasion, the White House said in a statement.

"This week, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Poland following his meetings in Brussels, Belgium with our NATO Allies, G7 Leaders, and European Union leaders to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia for its invasion," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The statement said, on Friday, March 25, President Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda.

"The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," read the statement.

Meanwhile, on March 23, Biden will travel to Brussels, Belgium.



On March 24, Biden will attend an extraordinary NATO Summit to discuss ongoing deterrence and defence efforts in response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine. The President will reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO Allies and to defend every inch of NATO territory.



The President will attend a G7 meeting to further discuss with its Allies and partners the consequences of imposing on Russia for its war of choice.



Biden will also join a scheduled European Council Summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict. (ANI)

