Biden to visit winter storm-hit Texas on Friday

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The White House said President Joe Biden will visit Texas on Friday, an appearance that comes just as the state is recovering from a severe winter storm that left millions without power and water.

"On Friday, February 26, the President and the First Lady will travel to Houston, Texas," the White House said in a press release Tuesday.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in later remarks said Biden will meet with local leaders in the city of Houston to discuss the impact of the winter storm, including relief and recovery efforts.

Biden will also visit a health center where the vaccine for the novel coronavirus is being distributed, Psaki added.

Early last week, the winter storm left more than 4 million residents in Texas without power, some for multiple days. (ANI/Sputnik)

