Biden, UK's Johnson discuss Afghanistan evacuation, upcoming G7 meeting

Washington DC [US], August 24 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on Monday about the ongoing evacuation operations in Kabul and planned to discuss a common approach to Afghanistan during the upcoming virtual meeting with G7 leaders.

"President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom spoke today about Afghanistan. They discussed the ongoing efforts by our diplomatic and military personnel to evacuate their citizens, local staff, and other vulnerable Afghans," the White House said in a statement.

They also discussed plans for the G7 virtual leaders' meeting tomorrow, underscoring the importance of close coordination with allies and partners in managing the current situation and forging a common approach to Afghanistan policy, the statement added.

Last week, UK prime minister had informed that G7 countries will have urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan on August 24.

"I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan. It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years," Johnson had tweeted.

Later on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the participation of Biden in the virtual meeting. She had said that the talks will revolve around the evacuation of US citizens and "vulnerable" Afghans and humanitarian assistance for refugees.

Several nations have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation. (ANI)