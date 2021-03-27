Biden vows to restore alliances on a cooperative joint policy with Russia, China

Washington [US], March 26 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden has taken part in an online summit of the European Council, during which he expressed Washington's wish to cooperate on the joint foreign political course toward Russia and China.



"He [Biden] called for close cooperation on common challenges, including combating COVID-19, tackling the threat of climate change, deepening our economic ties, and ensuring that democracies rather than autocracies set the rules of the road. The President also expressed his desire to work together on shared foreign policy interests, including China and Russia. In addition, he noted the need for continued US-EU engagement on Turkey, the South Caucasus, Eastern Europe, and the Western Balkans," the White House said in a statement on late Thursday. (ANI/Sputnik)

