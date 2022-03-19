Biden warns China of consequences if it supports Russia, says US's Taiwan policy unchanged

Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) held a video call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and warned China of implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia while also reiterating that the US continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo on the Taiwan issue, a White House readout informed.

"President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia. He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the readout said.

Xi said, "As leaders of major countries, we (China and the US) need to think about how to properly address global hotspot issues and, more importantly, keep in mind global stability and the work and life of billions of people," as quoted by Xinhua.

On the question of Taiwan, Biden reiterated that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed, and emphasized that the United States continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo, the readout said.

Xi spoke sharply on the question of Taiwan saying that some people in the U.S. have sent a wrong signal on the issue of Taiwanese independence, adding that "this is very dangerous."



Xi said that President Biden has just reiterated that the U.S. does not seek to have a new Cold War with China, to change China's system, or to revitalize alliances against China and that the U.S. does not support "Taiwan independence" or intend to seek a conflict with China. "I take these remarks very seriously," he added.

Mishandling of the Taiwan question will have a disruptive impact on the bilateral ties, Xi further said, adding, "China hopes that the US will give due attention to this issue," as quoted by Xinhua.

The two leaders agreed that a diplomatic solution to the present conflict in Ukraine is the most desirable outcome as of now.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden had said that his Chinese counterpart "does not believe democracies can be sustained in the 21st century." According to CNN News, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the same day, "We're (US) concerned that they're (China) considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine."

The United States has "deep concerns" on China's alignment with Russia at present time, a US official said, adding that the national security adviser was directed about those concerns and the potential implications and consequences of certain actions.

"We do have deep concerns about China's alignment with Russia at this time, and the national security adviser was direct about those concerns and the potential implications and consequences of certain actions," the official said. (ANI)

