Biden wins Wyoming Democratic presidential caucuses

Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): Former US vice-president Joe Biden has won the Wyoming Democratic presidential caucuses, announced the state's Democratic Party on Sunday afternoon.

Joe Biden won 72.2 percent of the vote while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders held 27.8 percent, according to the party, CNN reported.

The caucuses were held using ranked-choice voting by mail on April 17 after the in-person events scheduled to take place on April 4 were cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A caucus is a meeting of supporters of a specific political party who gather to elect delegates to choose whom they believe should be the candidate in a given election.

Besides Sanders, six former candidates who had since dropped out of the race were also on the Wyoming ballot.

Biden has won 1,297 delegates, Sanders 911. Sanders said he plans to continue to collect delegates through the remainder of the primaries and caucuses.

Early this month, US Senator Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, paving the way for Joe Biden's Democratic nomination for the 2020 election.

Sanders made the announcement on April 8 in a call with his campaign staff, his campaign said, CNN reported. (ANI)

