Biden won't spend much time on Trump's impeachment trial, says White House

Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): US President Joe Biden will not be spending too much time on former President Donald Trump's upcoming second impeachment trial, the White House said on Monday (local time).

"The President himself would tell you that we keep him pretty busy, and he has a full schedule this week," CNN quoted White House press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters.

According to Psaki, Biden's schedule would include visits to the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense, in addition to him "engaging with business leaders, mayors and governors, and of course continuing to make the case and have conversations with Democrats and Republicans directly about his hopes and plans for the American Rescue Plan moving forward as quickly as possible."



"I think it's clear from the schedule and from his intention he will not spend too much time watching the proceeding, if any time," she said.

Biden will remain in close touch with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and a range of officials on his plan, while leaving the mechanics of Trump's impeachment proceedings up to the members of Congress, informed Psaki.

"He's (Biden) no longer in the Senate and we put out a statement at the conclusion of the House proceedings. I certainly would consider doing that at the conclusion of the Senate, but I don't expect that he's going to be posturing or commenting on this over the course of the week," the White House Press Secretary commented.

Last week, the House of Representatives delivered the article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6 to stop Congress from verifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

Trump is the only President in US history to be impeached twice. (ANI)

