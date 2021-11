Biden-XI virtual summit tentatively scheduled for Monday: Reports

Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral virtual summit on Monday, Sputnik reported citing Politico.

According to Russian media, no major deliverables are expected from the meeting but Biden and Xi are expected to discuss a range of issues including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, visa restrictions, arms control and a possible framework to ease tensions between the two countries, the Politico report said.

On Monday, the White House said that the United States and China are continuing "working-level discussions" to finalise the details of the planned meeting.



Biden has staked out a broader foreign policy strategy toward China that involves managing and succeeding in competition with China but avoiding conflict.

Still, tensions between the US and China have flared on a variety of fronts, including Chinese military activity near Taiwan.

At times, Biden's firm line on China over human rights abuses and other practices has complicated his administration's climate efforts.

Disputes over commitments to tackle climate change are the latest flashpoint in tensions between the US and China.

Biden, in recent days, has rebuked China, saying President Xi Jinping's decision to skip a United Nations climate summit was a "big mistake" because it would diminish Beijing's influence. China subsequently hit back at America over the criticism. (ANI)