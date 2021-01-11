Biden's advisers working to keep early days of presidency from being bogged down by Trump's impeachment proceedings

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden's advisers are working intently behind the scenes with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats to keep the early days of his new administration from being bogged down by President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings, CNN reported.

This comes as Congress is stepping efforts to impeach Trump for the second time for his role in instigating a violent mob attack at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Officials told CNN that Biden's advisers are recommending other solutions to punish Trump without hijacking the first 100 days of Biden's presidency.

"The train has left the station on impeachment... Trying to stop it would not only fail but put Biden on the wrong foot with progressives and most Democrats across the party," said an official close to Biden.

One of the ideas being discussed among the President-elect's advisers was floated Sunday by Representative James Clyburn, who said Pelosi could wait to send the article of impeachment to the Senate until the economic relief package is passed and Biden's top nominees are confirmed.



His advisers also said other ideas are also under discussion this weekend, including censuring Trump in a move that may be able to draw more bipartisan support than impeachment could.

One thing not being discussed is to do nothing at all and allow the final days of the Trump presidency to expire without punishment from Congress, according to CNN.

Biden has already stated that he will not stand in the way of the US Congress as they move forward with articles of impeachment against Trump.

Biden is also set to roll out more specifics of his economic relief package this week in Wilmington, where aides say he will implore Congress to act swiftly to pass the bill as one of the first acts of his presidency.

"That bill cannot and should not be delayed because of a Senate impeachment trial," an official close to Biden said.

This comes after chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the police. Five people died in the ensuing scuffle, including a police officer.

Pelosi said on Friday night that if Trump does not resign she has directed the Rules Committee to quickly take up a motion to impeach Trump as well as legislation to create a commission that can declare that the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office." (ANI)

