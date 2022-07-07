Biden's communications director to quit White House

Washington [US], July 7 (ANI): White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will leave her role in late July, the Biden administration said in a statement.

"Kate Bedingfield, a longtime trusted aide to President Biden and a senior strategist both in the administration and on his winning campaign, will leave the White House in late July to spend more time with her husband and young children after more than 3 straight years of leading his communications team. She first worked for the President as his communications director during his time as Vice President," the White House said in a statement.

Bedingfield previously served as the Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director on Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, playing a leading role advising him on messaging, building his communications and press operations.

She also prepared Biden for debates and interviews, and devising and executing on strategy as he secured the Democratic nomination faster than any candidate since 2004 and became the first nominee to defeat an incumbent president in almost 30 years.

She also represented the campaign on television at key moments, including before and after debates.



In the White House, Bedingfield continued as the President's top communications aide and was similarly integral to every major public relations effort while leading the White House Communications Department, ensuring that each part of the team was working to deliver the President's message and advocate for his agenda.

"Without Kate Bedingfield's talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Ketanji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court," said White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

"She has played a huge role in everything the President has achieved - from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign, and since coming to the White House. Her strategic acumen, intense devotion to the President's agenda, and fierce work on his behalf are unmatched. She will continue to remain a critical player in moving the Biden agenda forward from the outside."

"From long before we launched the campaign, Kate Bedingfield was a fierce defender of the President and ensured that our message in 2020 and in the White House was consistent with his voice and principles," said White House Senior Adviser Anita Dunn.

"Her leadership helped us tell the story about the fight Joe Biden is making for the working families of America. She'll always be a core member of this family, even as she takes a little time to put her own family first. We will miss her intelligence, her talent, her sense of humor, and her commitment to the values President Biden fought for as a candidate and fights for every day as president." (ANI)

