Biden's inauguration could be the first sunny ceremony in nearly 3 decades

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): This year's Presidential Inauguration Day could be the first sunny inauguration ceremony since President Bill Clinton was sworn in for his first term in 1993 - nearly three decades ago.

CNN reported that it will be a chilly, blustery day in Washington on Wednesday, with one of the windiest inaugurations on record expected.

Forecast at noon reported that the temperature would be around 45 degrees (Farhenite), partly to mostly sunny skies, with the possibility of passing flurries. Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph are expected during the ceremony, which will create a wind chill of 35 to 40 degrees (F).



The weather at President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration had 48 degrees temperature at noon with a cloudy sky. Sprinkles were reported at his swearing-in ceremony, while light rain was witnessed at the start of his parade.

During former President Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration, a cloudy sky was reported, while the temperature was recorded 45 degrees at noon.

Obama's 2009 inauguration had filtered sun through cirrus clouds. A temperature of 28 degrees at noon with wind chill values as low as the mid-teens. George W. Bush's 2005 inauguration had mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 35 degrees at noon. Around one inch of snow was already on the ground, CNN reported.

Bush's 2001 inauguration had a cool dreary day, with rain and fog -- visibility down to two miles, and a temperature of 36 degrees at noon. Bill Clinton's 1997 inauguration had reported a temperature of 34 degrees at noon with mostly cloudy skies. (ANI)

