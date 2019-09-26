Billboards at Times Square calls attention to human rights abuses in Balochistan.
Billboards at Times Square calls attention to human rights abuses in Balochistan.

Billboard at Times Square calls attention to human rights abuses in Balochistan

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:37 IST

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): A billboard urging the United Nations to help end human rights abuses in Balochistan was spotted at the iconic Times Square in New York, at a time when world leaders gathered in the city for the ongoing UNGA session.
The billboard was put up by Human rights campaigners from the World Baloch Organisation (WBO) in a bid to draw the attention of the journalists and the world leaders -- gathered in the city -- to the dire human rights situation in Balochistan.
"United Nations help end human rights abuses in Balochistan" read the black and white font of the poster against a yellow background, alongside a sketch of the statue of liberty.
According to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (an entity established by the Pakistani government), as many as 5000 cases of enforced disappearances have been registered in Balochistan since 2014. Independent local and international human rights organizations put the figure much higher.
Earlier, mobile billboards were also seen driving around the city carrying messages such as "Baloch Lives Also Matter".
Pakistan's establishment has been long criticised over its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by International bodies and local human rights organisations that dare to speak out on the issue.
Before being elected as Prime Minister, Imran Khan had admitted in multiple TV interviews the involvement of Pakistan's intelligence agencies in enforced disappearances and extra judicial killings and vowed to resign if he was unable to put an end to the practice, holding those involved responsible.
Families of the abducted victims have long been protesting for the safe recovery of their loved ones in the provincial capital Quetta, and their protest camp has now completed more than 3500 days.
The WBO has for long been engaged in efforts to highlight the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan on international platforms, organising events around Europe and in the United States and focusing on advocacy activities in the European Parliament, the US parliamentary houses, and the United Nations. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:08 IST

New York: PM Modi meets Belgian counterpart, 'excellent'...

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral with his Belgian counterpart Charles Michel on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here, where the "excellent" relations shared between the two countries were reviewed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:01 IST

CEOs heap praise on Modi, express keenness to invest in India

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): The CEOs of global companies, who took part in the roundtable with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, lauded him for spending two hours with them to hear their perspective and highlight the steps being taken by his government to create a more favourable i

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:59 IST

Labour Party 'hijacked' by coalition of hard left extremists,...

London [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): Manoj Ladwa, CEO of UK-based media house India Inc. and former chair of Labour's Indian Community Engagement Forum, said that the Labour Party has been "hijacked" by a coalition of "hard-left extremists" and "Jihadi sympathisers".

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:47 IST

Nepal: 12 suspects rounded up for financial fraud

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 25 (ANI): Nepal Police on Wednesday rounded up 12 suspects for attempting to steal NPR 5 billion from various banks and financial institutions in the country through hacking.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:03 IST

Government respects wealth creation, does not shy away from...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government respects wealth creation and does not shy away from taking tough decisions to improve the business environment as he pitched India as an attractive investment destination which has unbeatable factors of dem

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:32 IST

India's trade talks moving in positive direction, US' response...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): India's trade talks with the United States are moving in a positive direction, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday and reiterated that the two countries would reach a trade deal soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:22 IST

New York: PM Modi to meet Iran Pres tomorrow

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:46 IST

New York: Jaishankar to meet Foreign Ministers of G4 nations today

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:32 IST

India's advantage is that we have young talents: PM Modi

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Lauding India's demography and its youth workforce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country's advantage is that it has young talents.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:30 IST

Becoming USD 5 trillion economy doesn't seem difficult to me: Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence in achieving the goal of becoming a five trillion dollar economy, during a question and answer session with Michael Bloomberg at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:07 IST

PM Modi meets 42 top American business leaders in New York

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met 42 top American business leaders in New York on the sidelines of UNGA session in a bid to boost commercial linkages between India and USA.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:53 IST

Social media can be 'weapon' for good governance: PM Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called social media a powerful instrument of democracy and said he is in favour of using the platform as a "weapon" for good governance.

Read More
iocl