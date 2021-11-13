Blinken, Canadian Foreign Minister discuss Afghanistan

Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Friday (local time) here and discussed a range of issues, including Afghanistan.



US Secretary of State and Canadian Foreign Minister also discussed the upcoming North American Leaders' Summit. Both the leaders emphasised the importance of the US-Canada partnership.

"Blinken and Foreign Minister Joly emphasised the importance of the U.S.-Canada partnership and discussed a range of issues, including the upcoming North American Leaders' Summit, our continued support for the people of Afghanistan, the situation in Haiti, and our shared commitment to promote global security and universal norms," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"Blinken noted his appreciation for our close collaboration as we continue to implement the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership, including opportunities to reinforce the importance of democracy, anti corruption, and human rights at the Summit for Democracy," the statement added. (ANI)

