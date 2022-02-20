Blinken confirms plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister

Washington [US], February 20 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is still on the agenda.



"I reached out to my Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Lavrov, to urge that we meet next week in Europe. The plan is still to do that unless Russia invades in the meantime," Blinken said in an interview to CNN.

The US official added that the talks are expected to be focused on possible mutual steps in security.

"That's the conversation I welcome having with Foreign Minister Lavrov but depends entirely on whether Russia invades," Blinken said. (ANI/Sputnik)

