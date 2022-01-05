Blinken discusses Russia-Ukraine tensions with Emirati, Saudi counterparts: State Dept

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (local time) discussed the buildup of Russian military near the border with Ukraine in a call with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"Secretary Blinken and Sheikh Abdullah discussed Russia's military buildup near Ukraine's borders as well as other bilateral and regional issues, including developments in Yemen, Ethiopia, and Sudan," Price said in a statement.

Blinken also congratulated the UAE for assuming a seat on the UN Security Council earlier this month, Price said in the readout.



In addition, Blinken discussed the buildup near Ukraine with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a call on Tuesday, Price said in a separate statement.

Both the diplomates also discussed other bilateral and regional security issues, including Yemen and Sudan, Price added.

Russian and US officials are set to meet in person in Geneva on January 10 amid a Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border and ongoing tensions.

The US and NATO have voiced concerns over Russia's alleged preparations for invading Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security. (ANI)

