Blinken, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss Russia, Iran issues: State Dept

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (local time) discussed a range of regional and global challenges, including the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday (local time).

During a call with the Israeli Foreign Minister, Blinken reiterated the Administration's ironclad commitment to Israel's security.



"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed a range of regional and global challenges, including the risks of further Russian aggression against Ukraine as well as the challenges posed by Iran. Secretary Blinken reiterated the Administration's ironclad commitment to Israel's security," Price said in the statement.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - that stipulated Iran must scale back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The United States, China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom plus Germany, the European Union and Iran signed the nuclear agreement, according to Sputnik News Agency.

Iran largely abandoned its own obligations under the accord after the US withdrawal. The seventh round of talks to revive the nuclear agreement began in late November 2020, it added. (ANI)

