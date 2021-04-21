Blinken, Kerry to attend Leaders' Climate Summit alongside Biden, Harris

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will join President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other US cabinet secretaries and private sector and civil society leaders at the Leaders' Summit on Climate.

"President Biden will host leaders from around the world in discussions highlighting the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help vulnerable countries cope with unavoidable climate impacts, as well as the economic benefits of climate action," a statement from the US Department of State read.

Biden will promise to cut US greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 in an announcement anticipated at a virtual climate conference planned for this Thursday, according to the Washington Post, as cited by Sputnik.

Such an announcement, if true, would more than double the reductions originally stipulated by the agreement. The White House has stated that climate change is a priority of the current administration.

"The Biden-Harris administration will do more than any in history to meet our climate crisis. This is already an all-hands-on-deck effort across our government and across our nation. Our future depends on the choices we make today," said Blinken in a speech on Monday.



Sputnik further reported Biden will host a virtual conference on climate change on Thursday, coinciding with the environmental holiday Earth Day. He is expected to further elaborate the administration's environmental policy at that time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate at the invitation of US President Joe Biden on April 22-23, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

The PMO in a release said nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the summit. They will represent countries that are members of the Major Economies Forum (India is a member), and those vulnerable to climate change, among others.

The world leaders will also deliberate on how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities.

The summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the run-up to COP26 in November 2021. (ANI)

