Blinken, Kuleba discuss efforts to provide additional security, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephonic conversation and discussed their coordinated efforts to provide Ukraine with additional security and humanitarian assistance, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout.



The official statement was released after the call and it reads, "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba," Sputnik reported on Thursday.

"They discussed coordinated efforts to provide additional security assistance and humanitarian support to Ukraine," the statement added.

Blinken and Kuleba also discussed the ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop Russia's military operation, Price said. (ANI)

