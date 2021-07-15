Blinken, Le Drian discuss EU-US efforts to combat Russia, China

Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): US State Secretary Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for joint US-European efforts to stand up to Russia and China, US State Department has said.

A State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday the meeting took place on Wednesday in Washington.

"They agreed on the need for joint US-European efforts to stand up to Russian aggression and to address the People's Republic of China's human rights abuses, coercive trade practices, and aggressive foreign policy," Price said.



They also reviewed ongoing efforts to return to mutual compliance with the JCPOA. The officials also discussed the situation around the recent assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, as well as France's troop reconfiguration in the Sahel region of western Africa and the situation in Lebanon.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed how to build on 60 years of close partnership in space. The Secretary invited France to join the United States in applying longstanding principles for the peaceful uses of outer space to advance safe and responsible space exploration activities on the moon and Mars through the Artemis Accords," the statement said.

Secretary Blinken further welcomed France's Villa Albertine initiative, which will establish French cultural centres throughout the United States, strengthening our close ties and sense of shared values, it added. (ANI)

