Blinken, Qatari FM discuss Afghanistan

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (local time) spoke with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and reviewed the latest developments regarding Afghanistan.

"The Secretary congratulated the Qatari people for their recent observance of Qatar National Day and thanked Qatar for its continued work to assist with the safe transit from Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, and Afghans to whom we have a special commitment," Blinken said in a statement.



Blinken and the Foreign Minister also reviewed the latest developments regarding Afghanistan, the statement added.

Blinken earlier today said that the United States will work with the international community to scale up the level of assistance provided to Afghanistan, adding to provide one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to the strife-torn country through COVAX.

The United States is working tirelessly with the international community to ensure humanitarian assistance and other essential support flows to the people of Afghanistan to support those in need, Blinken added. (ANI)

