Blinken says US opposes Israeli, Palestinian steps undermining two-state solution prospects

Washington DC [US] May 26 (ANI): The United States will be opposed to any steps that either of the sides of the Israeli-Palestine conflict takes to undermine prospects of the two-state solution, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"We will, as the president noted, continue to firmly oppose any unilateral provocative actions that risk sparking more violence and that undermine prospects for a just, durable resolution of the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis, which ultimately requires two states," Blinken said during a briefing amid the middle east trip.

Blinken informed that the Biden administration will push US Congress to provide an additional USD 75 million in development and economic assistance for the Palestinians in 2021.

"To that end, I informed President Abbas and, earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu that the United States will notify Congress of our intention to provide USD 75 million in additional development and economic assistance for the Palestinians in 2021," he said.

Blinken also informed that the US will be moving forward with the process to reopen their consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem. "As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Abbas, the United States will be moving forward with the process to reopen our consulate in Jerusalem. That's an important way for our country to engage with and provide support to the Palestinian people," he said.



Meanwhile, the Palestinian President said thanked the US administration for its support to the state of Palestine and for the resumption of its assistance to us and to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

"This is something that we highly value, and we hope that the future will be rife with diplomatic and political effort headed by the US and the Quartet so that we can reach a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region according to international legitimacy resolutions, and so that these actions on the part of a few - of a hurtful few would come to an end," Abbas said.

"We also thank the U.S. administration for its commitment to a two-state solution, and the maintenance of the status quo in Jerusalem, and to keep the residents of Jerusalem and Sheikh Jarrah in their homes," he added.

Earlier today, Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said that both sides will need to work to expand opportunity for Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank, including by strengthening the private sector, expanding trade and investment, among other means, to foster a more stable environment that benefits Palestinians and Israelis.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas began on May 10, after Gaza militants fired barrages of rockets at Israel in protest to the Israeli measures in East Jerusalem. A tit-for-tat trade of fire broke out, where Israeli fighter jets carried out hundreds of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Israel said it targeted the infrastructure of Hamas and other militant groups in the enclave.

Palestinian Health Ministery claimed that at least 277 residents died in the conflict escalation with Israel. While on the other hand, around 12 Israeli have lost their lives. (ANI)

