Blinken, Truss discuss situation around Ukraine: State Department

Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the tensions around Ukraine with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after her visit to Russia earlier in the week, the US State Department said Saturday.



"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on shared priorities, including strong, united response to further Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary Truss agreed on the importance of reinforcing coordinated support amongst Allies and partners to impose consequences and costs for further Russian aggression towards Ukraine," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price in a statement.

Blinken, in his tweet, further stressed the importance of the US working together with NATO allies and European partners to impose "swift, severe costs" on Russia in response to "any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine,".

Taking to Twitter, Blinken said, "Spoke with @TrussLiz today and appreciate her strong coordination with the U.S., Allies, and partners to deter Russia's escalation against Ukraine. The U.S. and UK are in lock-step to ensure Russia will face severe costs if it further invades Ukraine."(ANI)

