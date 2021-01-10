Boeing in touch with Sriwijaya Air after plane crash, ready to support families of victims

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Boeing remains in touch with Sriwijaya Air and is ready to support the families of the victims of a plane crash in Indonesia, said a spokesperson for the company on Saturday.

"We are aware of media reports from Jakarta regarding Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182. Our thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families. We are in contact with our airline customers and stand ready to support them during this difficult time," Boeing spokesperson Jessica Kowal told Sputnik.

The passenger plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air, which lost contact soon after the takeoff, has crashed in water not far from Jakarta on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing local TV.



Human body parts and debris of the plane were found, Captain EKo Surya Hadi, commander of Trisula coast guard ship. The flight was carrying 62 passengers, including children.

Flight tracking showed the flight path of flight SJ182 ending off the coast just north of Jakarta after losing altitude.

The plane was a Boeing 737-500, reported Indonesian news outlet Sindonews.

The plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport and was heading to Pontianak, the provincial capital of West Kalimantan. (ANI)

