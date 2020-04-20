Boston Globe gives 16-page to COVID-19 deaths in US

Boston (Massachusetts) [USA], April 20 (ANI): The deaths due to COVID-19 have been on a sharp rise in the United States and to offer a broader picture of the knee-deep crisis, The Boston Globe published 16 pages of obituaries in its Sunday (April 19) print edition.

The obituaries ran from page 13 to page 28 of the newspaper as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to surge in different parts of the USA.

The newspaper has carried death notices of people from Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, California, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

The obituaries also mentioned people diseased on foreign lands like Greece, Ireland, Italy, Austria, and neighbouring Canada, as reported by The Boston Globe.

It was not for the first time that The Globe ran 10 plus pages obituaries. Last Sunday, April 12 The Globe ran 11-pages long obituaries of the people, who succumbed to the coronavirus.

Massachusetts is currently at the peak of the disease and is experiencing the highest cases and deaths yet.

Governor Charlie Baker was in a conversation with CBS and posted a video on Twitter saying that "We're right in the middle of the surge now."

The latest figure provided by Johns Hopkins University shows 146 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts on Sunday bringing the toll to 1,738 in the State. It also reported 1,705 new cases, bringing the total to 38,284.

The readers of the newspaper were able to identify the spike in the number of deaths.

A reader Joyce Linehan tweeted, "There are 16 full pages of death notices in today's paper Globe. Last week, there were 12. Before that, I don't think I'd ever seen more than 4 or 5. Please continue to #stayhome if you can. #StayHomeSaveLives."

Another reader Nancy Palmer posted a photo of the obituaries saying "5 pages of obituaries in The Boston Globe today."

The United States as on Monday reported 7,59,786 cases of coronavirus and 40,683 fatalities nation-wide as per the latest data provided by the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

