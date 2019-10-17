Boxer Patrick Day dies days after being knocked out in bout with Charles Conwell

Chicago [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Days after being knocked out during the bout with Charles Conwell, Boxer Patrick Day died on Wednesday (local time).

CNN quoted Joe DiBella of DiBella Entertainment, his promoter as saying in a statement that Day, 27, succumbed to a traumatic brain injury he suffered on Saturday night in Chicago.

"He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins. On behalf of Patrick's family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury," said DiBella.

Day appeared to be down for several minutes after being knocked out by Conwell during the 10th round of the boxing match, before being taken to the hospital.

In an emotional statement put up on Twitter and addressed to Day, Conwell said all he wanted to do was win and 'never meant for this to happen to you.'

"I never meant for this to happen to you. All I ever wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back I would. No one deserves for this to happen to them. I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you," he wrote.

"I can't stop thinking about it myself I prayed for you so many times and shedded so many tears because I couldn't even imagine how my family and friends would feel. I see you everywhere I go and all I hear is wonderful things about you. I thought about quitting boxing but I know that's not what you would want I know that you were a fighter at heart so I decided not to but to fight and win a world title because that's what you wanted and that's what I want so I'll use you as motivation every day and make sure I always leave it all in the ring every time," he added. (ANI)

