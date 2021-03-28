Brazil sets daily record of 3,650 new COVID-19 deaths

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], March 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Friday again broke its record of single-day COVID-19 deaths, after 3,650 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

It was the second time Brazil exceeded 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in one day, after registering 3,251 deaths on Tuesday.

Brazil's death toll from the virus now stands at 307,112, while the nationwide count of infections reached 12,404,414 after tests detected 84,245 new cases in the previous 24 hours, slightly less than the record 100,158 new cases detected on Thursday.

Brazil is currently the global epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the world's second-worst outbreak in terms of both deaths and infections, only after the United States.

As of Thursday, Brazil had vaccinated 18.5 million people against COVID-19, with 14.07 million people, or 6.65 per cent of the population, having received the first dose and 4.51 million having received both jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)