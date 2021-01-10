Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 202,000

Sao Paulo [Brazil], January 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil's COVID-19 death toll reached 202,631 on Saturday after 1,171 more patients died from the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours, official data said.

In the last 24 hours, tests detected 62,290 new cases of infections, bringing the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 8,075,998.



Brazil has the world's second-largest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the United States and India.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, has been hardest hit by the virus, with 1,540,513 cases and 48,298 deaths.

Brazil is undergoing a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak, with a marked increase in cases since December. (ANI/Xinhua)

