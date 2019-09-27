The BRICS meeting in New York on Thursday (file photo)
BRICS pushes for early adoption of Comprehensive Convention on Intl Terrorism

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:19 IST

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The Foreign Ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations on Thursday stressed on the need for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) during their annual meeting on the margins of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.
The Ministers reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed, as per the joint statement released following the meeting.
"They expressed their conviction that a comprehensive approach is necessary to ensure an effective fight against terrorism. They urged concerted efforts to counter terrorism in accordance with the international law and under UN auspices and stressed in this regard the need for early adoption of a CCIT," the statement said.
India has used the international platform to push for the early adoption of its proposed convention.
Recalling the 2005 World Summit Outcome document, the Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed the need for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of the developing countries so that it can adequately respond to global challenges.
"China and Russia reiterated the importance they attach to the status and role of Brazil, India and South Africa in international affairs and support their aspiration to play a greater role in the UN," the statement added.
The BRICS leaders also welcomed the special focus of the high-level segment of the UNGA on sustainable development and the holding of the Climate and SDG Summits and high-level events on Health and Financing for Development. The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and called for redoubled efforts for its timely implementation.
The Ministers also stressed the need for more effective international action on climate change and reaffirmed their commitment towards the full implementation of the Paris Agreement.
"They urged developed countries to support developing countries, including through honouring their financial commitments and the transfer of technology, which are the most critical enablers for climate action," it also said.
During the meeting, the foreign ministers also reiterated the urgent need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system, including the UN, the WTO, the IMF, and other international organizations.
"The Ministers further reiterated their commitment to transparent, non-discriminatory, open, free and inclusive international trade and noted that protectionism and unilateralism run counter to the rules and the spirit of the WTO," the statement further highlighted.
Reaffirming their commitment to peaceful solutions, the Foreign Ministers expressed their concern over continued conflicts in several regions around the globe, which undermine international security and stability.
They commended the African Union for its efforts aimed at resolving and managing conflicts on the continent and welcomed the strengthening of the cooperation between the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council. "They further commended the African Union's commitment to "Silencing the Guns by 2020" and reiterated support for efforts to strengthen the African Peace and Security Architecture," the statement added.
The 11th BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in Brasilia in November 2019. A stand-alone meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations is also supposed to be held in Russia next year. (ANI)

