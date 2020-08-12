Brooklyn man pleads guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS

Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Zachary Clark alias Umar Kabir alias Umar Shishani alias Abu Talha pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) in Manhattan federal court, said the US Department of Justice on Monday.

The court is scheduled to sentence Clark on Feb 9, 2021.

"The Department of Justice announced that Zachary Clark, a/k/a "Umar Kabir," a/k/a "Umar Shishani," a/k/a "Abu Talha," pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the ISIS. Clark pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court before U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald. Judge Buchwald is scheduled to sentence Clark on February 9, 2021, at 12 pm," the Justice Department said in a release.

"Having pledged allegiance to ISIS, Clark provided specific instructions for how to conduct attacks in New York City, instructing others on knifing and bomb-making," it further said quoting Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C Demers.

Clark, 41, of Brooklyn, New York, pled guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, namely, ISIS, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the release further stated.

"As he admitted in court today, Zachary Clark pledged allegiance to ISIS and posted calls for attacks on the public and institutions in New York on encrypted pro-ISIS chatrooms," said acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York. She further said that he also posted "detailed instructions for carrying out those violent acts". (ANI)

