Business groups file lawsuit over Trump's order limiting work visas

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Top business groups representing multiple industries filed a lawsuit on Tuesday (local time) against the Trump administration over newly issued limits on work visas.

The US Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers, the National Retail Federation, and others challenge federal restrictions on businesses' ability to meet their workforce needs through lawful immigration.

US Chamber CEO Thomas J Donohue released the following statement after the suit was filed, "Our lawsuit seeks to overturn these sweeping and unlawful immigration restrictions that are an unequivocal 'not welcome' sign to the engineers, executives, IT experts, doctors, nurses, and other critical workers who help drive the American economy. Left in place, these restrictions will push investment abroad, inhibit economic growth, and reduce job creation."

The lawsuit, which requests declaratory and injunctive relief, follows President Donald Trump's move last month to slap new limits on foreign workers by suspending the issuance of temporary work visas, including H-1B visas, H-2B visas, H-4 visas, L-1 visas, and certain J-1 visas, through the end of 2020. Business groups immediately hinted at possible legal action against the executive order.

"American innovation rests on having the best and brightest working here. Over the past century, the United States has benefited immensely from courageous individuals who have left their homes, accepting an invitation to travel to America for temporary work," read the lawsuit filed in federal court in California.

H-1B visas are set aside for skilled workers, especially in the technology industry, and H-4 visas are given to their spouses. H-2B visas apply to seasonal workers; J-1 visas are for researchers and scholars, and L-1 visas are for executives who transfer to the US after working for the same employer abroad. (ANI)

