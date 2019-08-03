The shooting on the final day of the festival left three dead-- 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, and 25-year-old Trevor Irby. Sixteen people were wounded.
The shooting on the final day of the festival left three dead-- 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, and 25-year-old Trevor Irby. Sixteen people were wounded.

California: Garlic Festival shooter, killed himself says Police

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:36 IST

California [US], Aug 03 (ANI): The California Garlic festival shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the head, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said Friday.
Santino William Legan's death has been ruled as a suicide, reported CNN.
However, police have earlier said that the suspect was killed by officers. The three police officers had exchanged fire with the shooter.
"I do know that the suspect was hit multiple times by the rounds the officers fired, which put him down," Smithee said. "It appears now, with that ruling on the cause and manner of death, that once he was down, he was able to get around off and he shot himself. It sounds like that round was to the head."
The shooting on the final day of the festival left three dead-- 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, and 25-year-old Trevor Irby. Sixteen people were wounded.
During the investigation at his Legan's home, the Federal Bureau of Investigation several weapon-related items, computer equipment and an empty bottle of the anxiety medicine diazepam, also known as Valium, in Legan's home. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:17 IST

Commerce Secy pushes for market access-related issues with China

Beijing [China], Aug 3 (ANI): Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan pushed for some of the market access-related issues of various products such as milk and milk products during his meeting with the Vice Minister of China's Commerce Ministry, Wang Shouwen, on the sidelines of the Eighth Regional Comprehens

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:14 IST

Nepal to hold by-elections in November-end

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 3 (ANI): After consultations with political parties, Nepal's Election Commission has decided to hold by-elections in the Himalayan nation on November 30.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:44 IST

Pakistan accountability court turns down NAB request to probe Nawaz

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 03 (ANI): An accountability court here on Friday turned down an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking permission to probe the jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:23 IST

US imposes new sanctions on Russia for poisoning Sergei Skripal

Washington [US], Aug 03 (ANI): The United States on Friday slapped a new round of sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom last year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:01 IST

Amid weapon testing by North Korea, US says ready to continue talks

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 3 (ANI): Unfazed by recent weapon testings carried out by North Korea, the United States on Saturday said it is ready to continue talks with the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:29 IST

'Zero chance': Michelle Obama on running for US President

Washington [US], Aug 3 (ANI): Former US First Lady Michelle Obama on Friday put an end to calls for her to run for President stating that she believes the there are other ways to help the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:57 IST

72-year after Partition, Pakistan opens 19th century Gurdwara

Punjab [Pakistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Pakistan has thrown open the historic 19th-century old Gurdwara Chowa Sahib in Punjab province for pilgrims, seventy-two years after Partition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:34 IST

India, US assess progress made in bilateral defence cooperation

Washington DC [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): India and the United States on Friday assessed the progress made in the various aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries, including defence trade, technology, procurement, industry, Research and Development, and mil-to-mil engagement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:15 IST

Indian envoy to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria meets newly-appointed Pak...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria met Pakistan's High Commissioner to New Delhi Moin ul Haque here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:13 IST

Hong Kong civil servants join anti-government protests

Hong Kong, Aug 3 (ANI): Thousands of civil servants on Friday gathered in Hong Kong's central district to demonstrate support for the anti-government protests that have gripped the semi-autonomous Chinese territory from the past few weeks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:51 IST

Taliban indicated willingness to strike peace deal: Khalilzad

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Taliban have indicated that they are willing to sign the peace agreement, US Special Representative for Peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 03:32 IST

North Korea test-fired new rocket system under Kim's...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 3 (ANI): North Korea tested its new rocket system again during the launches conducted on Friday under leader Kim Jong-un's supervision, state media reported.

Read More
iocl