California: Garlic Festival shooter, killed himself says Police

California [US], Aug 03 (ANI): The California Garlic festival shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the head, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said Friday.

Santino William Legan's death has been ruled as a suicide, reported CNN.

However, police have earlier said that the suspect was killed by officers. The three police officers had exchanged fire with the shooter.

"I do know that the suspect was hit multiple times by the rounds the officers fired, which put him down," Smithee said. "It appears now, with that ruling on the cause and manner of death, that once he was down, he was able to get around off and he shot himself. It sounds like that round was to the head."

The shooting on the final day of the festival left three dead-- 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, and 25-year-old Trevor Irby. Sixteen people were wounded.

During the investigation at his Legan's home, the Federal Bureau of Investigation several weapon-related items, computer equipment and an empty bottle of the anxiety medicine diazepam, also known as Valium, in Legan's home. (ANI)

