California: Members of Indian diaspora hold rally in support of CAA

California [US], Dec 30 (ANI): Braving the rain and cold weather, members of Indian diaspora hit the streets and held a march here in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Holding placards and the Indian flag, demonstrators on Sunday raised slogans in support of the CAA. Some of the placards read: 'We support CAA' and 'CAA is about human rights'.

From the last few days, members of the Indian diaspora are holding demonstrations in various cities of the US including Austin, Raleigh, and Seattle. Earlier in the day, a march was also held at Times Square in support of the newly-enacted CAA.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Indian Parliament earlier this month and became an Act with Presidential assent on December 12.

The legislation provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Since the enactment of the CAA, protests have erupted in various parts of India including its national capital.

The rallies by NRIs are being organised to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the act as well as to counter the planned deliberate propaganda of hate, lies and downright absurdities spread by US-based Pakistanis.

Seattle (WA) rally was held on December 21 at Victor Steinbrueck Park, Austin (TX) rally on December 22 near Capitol Building, Houston (TX) rally on December 20 at Indian Consulate, Dublin (OH) rally on December 22 at Ted Kaltenbach Park, Raleigh (NC) on December 22 at Nash Square Park. (ANI)

