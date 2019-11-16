California school shooting suspect succumbed to bullet injuries

California [US], Nov 16 (ANI): The 16-year-old gunman who shot himself after killing two of his classmates and injuring three others in Southern California has succumbed to injuries on Friday, authorities confirmed.

The teen opened fire at Saugus High School on his birthday on Thursday and used the last bullet to shoot himself in the head. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said that the teen had died on Friday afternoon, CNN reported.

He was identified as Nathaniel Berhow. He lived with his mother, who was with him when he died. His father died in 2017 of natural causes.

Berhow's motive behind the shooting is still a mystery. The investigators are probing his social media and background.



"There's nothing really that stands out (with the suspect). He wasn't a loner. Wasn't socially awkward. Was involved in student activities. Student-athlete," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN's New Day. "This is kind of out of the blue, shocking pretty much everyone who knew him." (ANI)

