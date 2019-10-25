California wildfire: Estimated 200,000 homes, businesses facing power cuts

California [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): An estimated 2,00,000 homes and businesses across California are facing power cuts, affecting at least half-a-million people, while scores more could be in the dark soon, as massive wildfires fuelled by high winds and brittle conditions continue to rage through the state on Thursday.

More than 500 firefighters, backed by more than 50 engines, eight air tankers and three bulldozers, have been deployed to battle the wildfire, reported USA Today.

Cal Fire incident commander Mike Parkes said that the blaze is expected to grow beyond its currently estimated 10,000 acres.

"While the conditions are better,'' Parkes said, "because of the terrain, the fuel conditions we're still experiencing and the heat and the lower humidity than we normally have at this time of year, the containment is still very challenging.''

While two buildings have been damaged due to the fire, there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries, fire officials added.

Evacuations have been underway in various regions across the state since the beginning of the fire on Wednesday night. (ANI)