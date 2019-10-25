Representative image
Representative image

California wildfire leads to the evacuation of many residents in Los Angeles County

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

California [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): A wildfire in the northern part of Los Angeles (LA) county has burned thousands of acres of land and led to the evacuation of scores residents from their homes.
According to the LA County Fire Department, the fire broke out on Thursday and soon burned around 3,950 acres of land, CNN reported.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained by the LA fire officials.
The massive fires across the county were reported to be fuelled by the high winds and led to cut in power supply of thousands of residents across LA.
Firefighters across California are struggling to contain several wildfires spread across the region.
Meanwhile, in Northern California, a blaze burned around 10,000 acres of land and lead to the evacuation of some 550 homes.
Till Thursday night (local time), the biggest fires were reported in Sonoma County and Los Angeles County with estimates of 20,000 acres of land getting burned. (ANI)



Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

UN plans for global conversation to build collective future to...

New York [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday announced the UN's plan to feature a global conversation to build a collective future to mark its 75th anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Lahore High Court grants bail to ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif on...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 25 (ANI): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted bail to Former Pak Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on medical grounds, in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:16 IST

Indian-origin professor Neena Mitter wins major award in...

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian-origin professor Neena Mitter, an agricultural biotechnologist based at The University of Queensland, has been named the winner of Australia India Science, Research and Development category at the 2019 India Australia Business and Community Awards (IABCA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:37 IST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit India on Nov 1

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel is slated to visit India on November 1 for the fifth biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:58 IST

My father brought to court premises, seems unwell: Gulalai Ismail

Washington DC [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Pakistani activist Gulalai Ismail on Friday said she has received information that her father, who was abducted yesterday from Peshawar, has been brought to the court premises.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:43 IST

Vice-President Naidu meets world leaders on sidelines of 18th NAM summit

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday met with the different world leaders on the sidelines of the 18th session of the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Baku.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:44 IST

IAF Chief visits RAFO base Masirah, Oman, witnesses Ex Eastern...

Muscat [Oman], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria who is on a visit to Oman to witness the bilateral aerial exercise Eastern Bridge, visited the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) base Masirah on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:09 IST

Jaishankar meets Deputy Foreign Minister of Kenya, discusses...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Deputy Foreign Minister of Kenya, Ababu Namwamba and discussed India's development cooperation with Nairobi on the sidelines of the 18th session of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:57 IST

Pakistani women's rights activist Gulalai Ismail condemns...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Pakistani women's rights activist Gulalai Ismail on Friday condemned the "criminal silence" of mainstream Pakistani media on the abduction of her father.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:31 IST

UK: Nationality of 32 people found dead in a truck yet to be...

London [UK], Oct 25 (ANI): The UK Police have not yet verified the identity of the 39 people found dead in a truck at an industrial park in southeast England, the Chinese Embassy in the country said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:22 IST

US Acting Assistant Secretary Alice Wells welcomes Kartarpur...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia on Friday welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan on the Kartarpur Corridor.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:59 IST

Pak media going back to Ziaul Haq censorship days, says senior...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 25 (ANI): Senior journalist and author Zahid Hussain has said the Pakistani media is going back to the censorship days of military dictator Ziaul Haq when news content had to be cleared before being printed.

Read More
iocl