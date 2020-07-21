California wildfires prompt mandatory evacuations

Los Angeles [USA], July 21 (ANI): Several wildfires burning in the western US state of California on Monday spread across vast acres of land, prompting local authorities to immediately issue mandatory evacuations.

In the northern Lassen County, the wildfire, which was initially reported on Saturday afternoon, spread over to 5,800 acres with zero per cent containment, according to the latest information cited by Xinhua news agency from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) on Monday morning (local time).

The Lassen County Sheriff's Office and Cal Fire announced mandatory evacuations for Lake Forest Estates and other areas as firefighters continued fighting the blaze.

Fire staff said terrain issues and spot fires continued to create problems as they fought the fire and tried to make fire lines to contain the blaze. There was no report of home damage or injuries.

Meanwhile, another wildfire, dubbed Badger Fire, burning close to the California and Oregon border, scorched 450 acres on Monday morning and was 15 per cent contained, Cal Fire reported.

Due to steep terrain and limited access, crews had a "difficult time" gaining full containment of the blaze and evacuation remained in effect.

Meanwhile, Mineral Fire in rural central California grew to 28,221 acres but firefighters increased containment to 49 per cent.

Three structures were damaged and the other four were destroyed by Mineral Fire, the local authorities said. (ANI)

