Canada: 10 dead, 15 hospitalized after stabbings in Saskatchewan

Ottawa [Canada], September 5 (ANI): At least 10 persons were killed and 15 injured in stabbing attacks on Sunday (local time) across Saskatchewan Province. Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mountain Police (RCMP) has issued dangerous persons alert as the suspects are still at large.

Melfort RCMP has issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert after multiple people were stabbed in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, reported CBC.

RCMP said in a press conference at 3:40 CT that they found 10 people deceased in 13 locations, and at least 15 people have been hospitalized.

"There could be more injured," Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said.

"We are currently actively looking for it, dedicating maximum resources to this."

RCMP said they received a report that the two suspects, identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, may have been travelling in the Arcola Avenue area in Regina. Regina Police said the suspects were seen around 11:20 am, reported CBC.

"As the suspects are at large, we have also asked for the alert to be extended to Manitoba and Alberta," RCMP said in a news release just after noon Sunday.

In an alert issued at 8:20 a.m. CT Sunday, RCMP said two male suspects are believed to be in a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI. As the suspects may have access to a vehicle, the RCMP have expanded the alert province-wide.

Blackmore said at the press conference the location and direction of the suspects' travel is unknown.

"We don't know if they have changed their vehicle," she said.

Police are asking Regina residents to take precautions and consider sheltering in place. RCMP said residents should be careful about allowing others into their homes and not leave a secure location, reported CBC.

A 10 am CT update from the Saskatchewan RCMP said there are multiple victims in multiple locations and it appears victims are being attacked at random.

Weldon is located about 50 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert, and about 25 kilometres southwest of James Smith Cree Nation.

In response to the "mass casualties" on James Smith Cree Nation the community, along with the Chakastaypasin Band of the Cree Nation and Peter Chapman Band, declared a state of emergency at noon Sunday, reported CBC.

It's set to remain in place until 5 pm on Sept 30.

The alert was first issued at 7:12 am CT Sunday and has since had several updates.

Residents in the Regina area are also being advised to not approach suspicious persons and to not pick up hitchhikers.

Instead, the RCMP said they should report suspicious persons, emergencies or information to 911.

They are also being asked to not share the locations of police.

Police checkpoints have been set up throughout Saskatchewan, at least from Prince Albert to Regina, with officers checking identification. (ANI)