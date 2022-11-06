Canada: Hindu diaspora heckles Brampton Mayor, asks removal of hateful banners by pro-Khalistanis

Ottawa [Canada], November 6 (ANI): Canada's city of Brampton mayor, Patrick Brown was hackled in a temple by the Hindu community for allowing anti-India elements to conduct their "Khalistan Referendum".

The mayor was asked by the Hindu diaspora to remove hateful banners against Hindus from all over the city that read "Sikh Infants burnt alive by Hindu Mobs," TAG TV reported.

Mayor Brampton, Patrick Brown when asked that would he remove those banners by Khalistanis? "We love everyone," he answered.



Brown was shamed in front of four federal parliamentarians, three provincial parliamentarians, and two city councilors. Liberal MP Chandra Arya appealed to the audience to cool down and said that "We do have strong differences but Mr. Brown is our guest in the temple".

Patrick Brown is a known politician for creating Hinduphobia and Indophobia, according to TAG TV.



According to TAG TV, Brown and other cities' mayors have allowed government-funded auditoriums and arenas to carry on the referendum in the name of freedom of expression, but the Hindu diaspora is shocked that how could Canadian municipal, provincial, and federal governments allow Khalistani ideology to nurture in the name of freedom of expression since Canada's largest terrorism "Air India Bombing" in 1983 was associated with Khalistani ideology.

The diaspora also ponders how would Canadian politicians and authorities feel if Quebec Referendum happens in India.

Previously in October, as many as 400 to 500 people clashed in the Canadian city of Mississauga during the Diwali celebration.

Not too long ago, India asked Canada to stop the so-called "Khalistan Referendums" by the anti-India elements on November 6 in Ontario. The Centre has asked the Canadian government to act against those who promote terror and violence against the largest democracy in the world.

Responding to a media query, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the issue of the referendum conducted by separatist groups has been taken up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and as well as with the Canadian authorities.

India has made it clear that it will continue to voice these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa and elsewhere.

"We have taken it up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and also in Canada with the Canadian authorities. We will continue to take up these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa & elsewhere," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on so-called "Khalistan Referendums" in Canada. (ANI)

