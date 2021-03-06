Canada: Man held for assault on 40-yr-old woman during Brampton's Tiranga rally

Ontario [Canada], March 6 (ANI): A man has been arrested from Brampton by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in connection with an alleged assault on a 40-year-old woman during a Tiranga rally here, said the Region of Peel Police.

On March 5, 2021, a 27-year-old man from Brampton was arrested and charged with assault. He is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5, 2021, in Brampton.

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, at approximately 4 pm (local time), the victim, a 40-year-old woman from Brampton, was in the area of Mississauga Road and Queen Street with her husband driving in a rally. During that time, a man stepped in front of the vehicle. The victim exited her vehicle, there was an altercation, and she was assaulted. She did not sustain any injuries, reported the police.



Indian diaspora in Canada had organised a Tiranga rally in Brampton, calling for stronger India-Canada ties. Several videos of the rally, which was making the rounds on the internet, saw the participation of multiple cars and was seen as a show of strength against the Khalistani fringe elements in Canada.

This comes after India had requested the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and security of its citizens following reports that threats have been given by Khalistani groups to the Indian community after they held a "Tiranga rally" in support of farm laws.

Peel Regional Police is aware of an upcoming rally, and it supports the right to peaceful and lawful assembly, said the police.

The police warned that there will be no tolerance for violence or criminality, all reported incidents will be investigated and those involved may be charged.

"At this time, our region remains under the stay-at-home order. All gatherings, rallies, protests, and peaceful assembly must follow existing provincial regulations and city by-laws. Tickets may be issued to individuals or organisers who do not comply with this order," added the police. (ANI)

