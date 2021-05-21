Canada MPs urge Trudeau to back Palestinians via measures used to pressure Russia, China

Toronto [Canada], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A group of Canadian parliamentarians and senators is urging the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to employ the diplomatic tools used in pressure campaigns against Russia and China, in support of Palestinian civilians caught up in the conflict between militant groups in Gaza and Israel.

"In pursuit of upholding the rights of Palestinians, we ask that Canada apply the same diplomatic tools that Canada has used in condemning China's behavior in Xinjiang Uyghur [Autonomous] Region, and in sanctioning Russian officials involved in the annexation of Crimea," the Canada-Palestinian Parliamentary Friendship Group, consisting of 24 Members of Parliament and two Senators, said in a letter addressed to Trudeau on Thursday.

The multi-partisan parliamentary faction, consisting of members of the governing Liberals, opposition New Democrats, and independents, emphasized that the so-called two-state solution is made unfeasible by evictions of Palestinians and the establishment of Israeli settlements on lands intended for a Palestinian state, calling for Canada to insist that Israel respects international law.



The group added it is carefully watching the ceasefire reached by Israel and Gaza Strip-based Islamist groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and hope that it endures.

Earlier in the day, Canada's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bob Rae said that Ottawa welcomes the news of a potential ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians.

Rae said Canada stands with both, the Israeli and Palestinian peoples, in their right to live in peace and security and reiterated Ottawa's call for both sides to exercise restraint.

The conflict began during the holy month of Ramadan boiled over after Israeli police and Palestinian protesters clashed at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City. Separately, an Israeli court sparked anger when it backed Jewish settlers' legal effort to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem.

Tensions reached have since boiled over with Israel and Palestine's Hamas exchanging hundreds of rocket strikes. At least 217 Palestinians in Israeli airstrikes, according to Palestinian authorities, meanwhile Israel has reported 12 fatalities as a result of rocket fire from Gaza. (ANI/Sputnik).

