Canadian airline Air Canada suspends over 800 unvaccinated employees: Reports

Ottawa [Canada], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The largest Canadian airline, Air Canada, suspended over 800 employees for lacking vaccination against COVID-19, Global News reported on Wednesday.

According to the outlet, the company's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Michael Russo, said that most of Air Canada's employees were fully vaccinated in accordance with federal COVID-19 rules.

"Our employees have done their part, with now over 96 per cent fully vaccinated. The employees who are not vaccinated or do not have a medical or other permitted exemption have been put on unpaid leave," Russo said, as quoted by Global News.



Earlier in October, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered air, rail and shipping companies to establish vaccination policies for their workers, as of October 30. In particular, the vaccination requirement was made compulsory for airlines, employees of which enter restricted areas of airports. Those include concession and hospitality workers.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Canada for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 1,720,355, with 29,056 deaths. The daily number of COVID-19 cases is currently decreasing, with 2,283 new cases registered per day.

Canada has administered at least 58,756,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which means about 78 per cent of the country's population has been vaccinated. (ANI/Sputnik)

