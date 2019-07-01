US President Donald Trump (File photo)
US President Donald Trump (File photo)

Canadian cartoonist fired after his caricature of Trump goes viral

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:00 IST

Ottawa [Canada], July 1 (ANI): A Canadian cartoonist has lost his job after his controversial caricature of US President Donald Trump playing golf over the bodies of two drowned migrants from El Salvador went viral last week.
Michael de Adder's illustration that went viral across the internet last Wednesday depicted Trump asking the two dead migrants, "Do you mind if I play through?"
The cartoon referred to the image of Oscar Alberto Martinez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lying face down in murky water littered with reeds and discarded beer bottles.
The duo from El Salvador drowned last Sunday while attempting to cross the Rio Grande river near Brownsville to get into the United States.
On Friday, Adder took to social media saying that he had been let go by a publishing company in New Brunswick, Canada.
"The highs and lows of cartooning. Today I was just let go from all newspapers in New Brunswick," De Adder tweeted.
His company, Brunswick News Inc. said in a statement on Sunday that "it is entirely incorrect to suggest" that it cancelled a freelance contract with de Adder over the Trump cartoon.
"This is a false narrative which has emerged carelessly and recklessly on social media," the publishing company wrote.
It said that de Adder never offered the Trump cartoon to the company and had already decided to "bring back" another cartoonist it said was popular with readers. "[N]egotiations had been ongoing for weeks," it stated.
De Adder tweeted that he would bounce back from losing the job and that he just had to "recoup a percentage of my weekly income."
Meanwhile, Wes Tyrell, president of the Association of Canadian Cartoonists, a professional group for artists, claimed that the Brunswick newspapers avoided Trump as a subject of its cartoons -- and de Adder "was doing them with regularity for the last couple of years, like any cartoonist."
De Adder's Trump depiction was the latest controversy surrounding political cartoons.
Earlier this month, The New York Times said it had decided to do away with editorial cartoons altogether following outrage over an errantly published an anti-Semitic cartoon in its international edition.
The US President is closely associated with the game of golf. By the time he was elected the President of America in 2016, Trump owned 17 golf courses worldwide. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:25 IST

Sharif family approached two countries to intervene on their...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the sons of his former counterpart Nawaz Sharif had approached two countries with a request to intervene and facilitate their father's National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), who is currently serving a prison sentence a

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 21:38 IST

Former Pak Prez Asif Ali Zardari arrested in Park Lane Properties case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari was on Monday arrested in a multi-million dollar money laundering case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:06 IST

15 killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian sites on Syria

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed, including six civilians, during Israeli air strikes on Syria in the predawn hours of Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:18 IST

Tel Aviv airport on high alert as plane makes emergency landing

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI): Authorities at the Ben Gurion Airport here declared an emergency level 3 situation as a Boeing 737 with a blown wheel made an emergency landing on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:51 IST

Hong Kong: Fresh protests erupt on anniversary of handover to China

Hong Kong, July 1 (ANI): Clashes erupted between the state police and protesters, who tried to storm the Legislative Council here on Monday, the 20th anniversary the former British colony's return to China.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:07 IST

Nepal: Reinforcements sent to Sankhuwasabha after gunfight with CPN

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 1 (ANI): Additional security personnel have been deployed after cadres of Netra Bikram Chand led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) and the police engaged in a gunfight in the Nepali district of Sankhuwasabha on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:33 IST

Iran breaches enriched uranium limit under nuclear deal: Reports

Tehran [Iran], July 1 (ANI): Iran has exceeded the 300-kilogram limit on its stockpile of enriched uranium set under a 2015 nuclear deal, state media reported on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:57 IST

Sri Lanka: 10 fundamental rights petitions filed in SC against...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 1 (ANI): Ten fundamental rights petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court here against the Sri Lankan government's decision to implement death penalty in the nation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:17 IST

North Korea terms Kim-Trump meeting as 'historic'

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 1 (ANI): North Korea on Monday termed the meeting between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump at Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as "historic".

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:43 IST

Pakistan hands over list of 261 Indian prisoners

Islamabad (Pakistan), July 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners languishing in its jails to Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:13 IST

Syria: 4 killed, 7 injured in Israeli attack

Damascus [Israel], July 1 (ANI): At least four civilians were killed and seven others suffered injuries in an Israeli attack in Damascus, claimed Syrian state media on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:36 IST

Amid high tensions, mass pro-democracy march begins

Hong Kong, July 1 (ANI): Amid high tensions, the mass pro-democracy march commenced on Monday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong, from the United Kingdom to China.

Read More
iocl