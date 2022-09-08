Canadian mass stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson arrested

Ottawa [Canada], September 8 (ANI): A manhunt that spanned three provinces and prompted questions about why Myles Sanderson was granted prison parole despite a history of violence ended on Wednesday (local time) after his arrest by Royal Canadian Mountain Police (RCMP).

According to RCMP, Myles Sanderson was arrested near Rosthern, Saskatchewan, at about 3:30 pm CST. The province-wide dangerous persons alert is now over and police say there is no longer a risk to public safety, reported CBC.

Around 3:00 pm CST, Saskatchewan RCMP issued an emergency alert about a person with a knife travelling in a vehicle, last seen in Wakaw, about 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

RCMP told people in the Wakaw area to seek shelter immediately and shelter in place. They warned people to be cautious about letting others into their residence, not approaching suspicious persons or picking up hitchhikers, reported CBC.

The stabbing rampage left 10 people dead and another 18 injured in 13 different crime scenes in the James Smith Cree Nation area and in the nearby village of Weldon, Saskatchewan.



The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) said in a statement that it's relieved Sanderson has been arrested, reported CBC.

"Now people can start to feel safe again but also now is the time for healing to begin," said STC Chief Mark Arcand, who lost his sister and nephew in the attacks.

Authorities had been searching for Sanderson since Sunday.

Sanderson has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking. His brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, was also facing charges before he was found dead on Monday. Damien Sanderson was found dead with wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, reported CBC.

Myles faces three counts of first-degree murder; Damien had been charged with one count of first-degree murder. Both men were also charged with attempted murder, and breaking, reported CBC.

Police from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba were searching for the Sandersons after the attacks prompted a dangerous-persons alert. (ANI)

