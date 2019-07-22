Canadian Police issues apology over cat filter gaffe during live stream of double murder press conference

Ottawa [Canada], July 22 (ANI): The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia issued an apology after they mistakenly activated a cat filter during the live streaming of a news conference about a double murder case last week.

As the cat filter got activated, a sergeant with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who was addressing a group of reporters on Friday (local time), suddenly appeared on computer screens with cat ears on her head and whiskers on her face, New York Post reported.

The police were giving a very serious press conference into the brutal killing of an American woman and an Australian man who was shot on the side of a highway while touring British Columbia.

The cat filter had apparently been on an "automatic setting" and police said later, adding that they were working to fix the problem.

"Yes we are aware and addressing it as it's an automatic setting. Thank you, we will rectify and issue a video shortly," the police wrote on Twitter.

A video of the news conference was later made available without the filter.

Last month, politicians from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) party had a similar feline-filter fail while live-streaming a press conference. (ANI)

