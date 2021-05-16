Canadian police search for persons who spat on, painted graffiti on Chinese consulate

Vancouver [Canada], May 16 (ANI): Vancouver police in Canada are searching for persons who spat on and painted graffiti on the Chinese consulate in separate incidents.

In one incident a man spat on the consulate's name plate then obstructed an employee; 13 days later a different man sprayed graffiti on the front gates, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"These are such disrespectful and intolerable acts," said Constable Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

The VPD released video and photographs of the incidents on Friday, as it sought help from the public to identify the culprits.

On March 22, police said, a man parked a dark Ford Escape in front of the consulate near Granville Street and West 16th Avenue, reported SCMP.

"He approached the front gate and spat on the plaque dedicated to the Chinese consulate general. He then threw an unknown white substance from a take-out cup on the same plaque," the VPD said in a statement. "The suspect then used a hammer to hit and attempt to pry the plaque off the wall."



The man then turned his attention to an employee of the consulate who was driving out of the compound. "The suspect blocked them and spat on the vehicle while verbally berating the driver," VPD said.

Video shows an elderly suspect waving two small signs, one of which says "Made in China Don't Buy".

The suspect then drove off. He was described as appearing to be in his 70s, with a thin build and white hair. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, dark shoes and a dark baseball cap, reported SCMP.

In the second incident, this one around 3 am on April 4, video shows a different man walking up to the front gate of the consulate and spray-painting graffiti on the gate and wall. He then walked north on Granville Street.

The suspect was white with a heavy build, estimated to be 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing dark pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a black "Batman" logo on the chest and dark shoes, reported SCMP.

Police said the two incidents were being investigated as mischief.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (ANI)

