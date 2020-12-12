Car plows into New York City crowd during protest, hits 6

New York [US], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): A car drove into a crowd of about 50 people, hitting six individuals, in New York City on Friday, NBC News reported citing a police source.

The crowd had gathered to protest in solidarity with a hunger strike at Bergen County Jail in New Jersey when the crash happened about 4.08 pm (9.00 pm GMT), New York Daily News said.



Following this, New York City police issued a statement asking people to avoid the area of Third Avenue and 39th Street in Manhattan due to "a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians".

The statement said that none of the protesters have life-threatening injuries.

Two law enforcement sources told NBC that the protesters then surrounded the car and pounded on it. "The female driver panicked and drove forward to escape. The car's female driver and a female passenger, however, were taken into custody," said a policeman, according to the New York Daily News. (ANI/Sputnik)

