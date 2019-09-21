Car rally organised in Houston to signify India-US friendship ahead of 'Howdy Modi!' event

Houston [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): A car rally was organised in Houston on Friday (local time), ahead of the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event scheduled to be held on September 22 at the NRG stadium in the city.

More than 200 cars participated in the rally which was meant to signify the friendship between the world's largest (India) and the oldest democracy (US). Excited organisers and volunteers chanted the slogans of "NaMo Again" and said that they are ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi wholeheartedly.

The event organisers and volunteers participated in the rally in large numbers. The cars bearing US and Indian flags were seen moving on the streets during the rally.

Earlier, the organisers of the 'Howdy Modi!' said that the event will see the largest gathering for an elected foreign leader other than the Pope.

To be held at Texas' largest public gathering ground, the NRG Stadium, 'Howdy Modi!' will also witness a 90-minute-long cultural program consisting of music and dance featuring close to 400 artists.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday departed for a week-long visit to the US with an aim to boost bilateral visit and present India as a "vibrant land of opportunities."

The Prime Minister will have a stopover at Germany for a short time span before flying to New York where he will be following a packed schedule of events.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister provided with the detailed the itinerary of his visit to the US where he will interact with CEOs of leading energy companies, besides attending a community event in Houston and addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister will hold talks with US President Donald Trump and will review the bilateral relations in order to bring even more benefits to both countries and its people.

Modi will also be honoured with the Global Goalkeepers Goals Award 2019 from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"In Houston, I look forward to my meeting with and address to the Indian-American community. Their success in diverse fields, their contribution to the US in various walks of life, their strong bonds with India and their role as a living bridge between our two democracies is a source of pride for us," he said in a reference to the "Howdy Modi event", where US President Trump will also be present. (ANI)

