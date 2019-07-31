search?query=Hawaii">Hawaii [search?query=USA">USA], July 31 (ANI): A category-three search?query=hurricane">hurricane named 'search?query=Erick">Erick' is heading towards the search?query=Hawaii">Hawaiin islands, along with another category-one search?query=hurricane">hurricane 'search?query=Flossie">Flossie', according to the United States' National Hurricane Centre.

While the category-three search?query=hurricane">hurricane is not expected to make landfall, Hurricane search?query=Flossie">Flossie may take a more direct track towards the islands, as per CNN.

Parts of the US state are expected to see increased wind gusts and search?query=rain">rain due to Hurricane search?query=Erick">Erick, which may slide south of search?query=Hawaii">Hawaii on Thursday. CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said that it would weaken to a tropical storm by then.

"Strong swells are expected to cause dangerous surf along the eastern and southern search?query=Hawaii">Hawaii coast over the next 48-72 hours but no coastal advisories are currently issued for the search?query=Hawaii">Hawaiian island chain," Brink stated.

As per officials, the maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph while Hurricane search?query=Erick">Erick could make sea waters rise between seven to 16 feet by tomorrow night.

Hurricane search?query=Flossie">Flossie, on the other hand, is expected to upgrade to a category-two storm by Friday.

The category-three search?query=hurricane">hurricane is forecast to exit search?query=Hawaii">Hawaiian waters by this weekend. (ANI)

