Hawaii, USA (representative image)
Hawaii, USA (representative image)

Category 3 Hurricane Erick heading towards Hawaii

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:47 IST

search?query=Hawaii">Hawaii [search?query=USA">USA], July 31 (ANI): A category-three search?query=hurricane">hurricane named 'search?query=Erick">Erick' is heading towards the search?query=Hawaii">Hawaiin islands, along with another category-one search?query=hurricane">hurricane 'search?query=Flossie">Flossie', according to the United States' National Hurricane Centre.
While the category-three search?query=hurricane">hurricane is not expected to make landfall, Hurricane search?query=Flossie">Flossie may take a more direct track towards the islands, as per CNN.
Parts of the US state are expected to see increased wind gusts and search?query=rain">rain due to Hurricane search?query=Erick">Erick, which may slide south of search?query=Hawaii">Hawaii on Thursday. CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said that it would weaken to a tropical storm by then.
"Strong swells are expected to cause dangerous surf along the eastern and southern search?query=Hawaii">Hawaii coast over the next 48-72 hours but no coastal advisories are currently issued for the search?query=Hawaii">Hawaiian island chain," Brink stated.
As per officials, the maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph while Hurricane search?query=Erick">Erick could make sea waters rise between seven to 16 feet by tomorrow night.
Hurricane search?query=Flossie">Flossie, on the other hand, is expected to upgrade to a category-two storm by Friday.
The category-three search?query=hurricane">hurricane is forecast to exit search?query=Hawaii">Hawaiian waters by this weekend. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:37 IST

India extends $500,000 assistance to Gambia during President...

Banjul [Gambia], July 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with his Gambian counterpart President Adama Barrow in Banjul and promised to extend an assistance of USD 500,000 in support of skill development and cottage industry projects in the Gambia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:27 IST

Yogesh Bhattarai appointed Nepal's tourism minister

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): Nepal Communist Party lawmaker Yogesh Bhattarai was on Wednesday appointed the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:18 IST

S Korean, US defence officials to meet in Seoul on Aug 9

Seoul [South Korea], July 31 (Sputnik/ANI): The South Korean Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that its Defence Minister, Jeong Kyeong-doo, is slated to hold a meeting with the new US Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, on August 9.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:17 IST

Russia launches cargo spacecraft to ISS

Moscow [Russia], July 31 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia on Wednesday launched the Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:53 IST

Princess Haya, wife of Dubai ruler, seeks marriage protection...

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, the estranged wife of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, has asked for a forced marriage protection order in a British court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:03 IST

Trump says homicide is 'worse' in Baltimore than Honduras

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) again attacked the city of Baltimore, suggesting that violent crime there is worse than in Honduras, a Central American country known for a high level of homicide violence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:17 IST

Afghanistan: 34 killed, 17 injured in blast on highway

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): At least 34 people, including women and children, were killed and 17 others were injured in a bomb blast on Herat-Kandahar Highway in northwestern Afghanistan on Wednesday, authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:59 IST

Scorching heat kills 11 in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], July 31 (ANI): High temperature in Japan that rose sharply following the end of the rainy season across most areas in the country last week has killed at least 11 people, authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:46 IST

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is scheduled to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore today in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:54 IST

Hong Kong: 6 injured after fireworks let off at crowd

Hong Kong, July 31 (ANI): At least six protesters suffered injuries in the early hours of Wednesday when fireworks were let off from a vehicle directed at the crowd who had gathered outside a police station here to protest against the rioting charges on their fellow demonstrators.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:47 IST

Nepal: Explosion in ward office, 2 vehicles come under attack

Nuwakot [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): A bomb exploded in a ward office in Nuwakot district on Wednesday, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:00 IST

Afghanistan: 34 killed in highway blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): At least 34 people were killed in a bomb blast on Herat-Kandahar Highway on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Read More
iocl