Cause of continuing fire on Navy ship in San Diego unknown

California [US], July 13 (ANI): The cause of fire on board naval vessel stationed at a naval base in San Diego, California is still unknown, local firefighters have said.

"Currently there are two firefighting teams fighting the fire aboard the ship," Federal Fire San Diego Division Chief Rob Bondurant said on Sunday afternoon, as quoted by the Naval Surface Forces of the US Pacific Fleet on Twitter, according to Sputnik.

"Federal Fire is rotating their crews aboard the ship with @USNavy firefighting crews from the waterfront to fight the fire in order to find the seat of the fire and extinguish it," Bondurant added.

At least 21 people have suffered injuries after the fire broke out aboard USS Bonhomie Richard stationed at US naval base in San Diego.

"The origin of the fire is still unknown and is pending investigation," chief Bondurant said.

"Seventeen Sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital," the US Navy earlier said in a statement.

The sailors on the USS Bonhomme Richard had "minor injuries" from the fire and were taken to a hospital, Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Kreuzberger told CNN earlier Sunday.

There were 160 people on board when the fire started, according to the Naval Surface Forces.

All crew members have safely evacuated the vessel and all are accounted for, the naval fleet said in an earlier Tweet, according to Sputnik. (ANI)

